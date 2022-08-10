Monsoonal rains sticking around for Las Vegas on Wednesday

The valley missed getting some showers and thunderstorms Tuesday. It may not be so lucky Wednesday.

Shoppers take cover in a Walmart parking lot in July 2022 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Las Vegas Valley missed getting some showers and thunderstorms Tuesday. It may not be so lucky Wednesday.

The National Weather Service said there is a 30 percent chance of precipitation, with a high of 96 and low of 82. The valley and surrounding area is under a flash flood watch through Wednesday evening.

“Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible,” the agency said in a statement. It also said “deep moisture will fuel thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rainfall.”

The pattern of monsoonal moisture is not expected to end anytime soon. Chances for rain remain in the valley’s forecast for the rest of the week.