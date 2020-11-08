More chances for rain in valley, snow expected on Mount Charleston

McCarran International Airport may see the first measurable rain Sunday since April, according to the National Weather Service.

Clouds cover the Spring Mountains and Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area as rain falls in the Las Vegas Valley on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A view of the northern end of the Las Vegas Strip as rain falls in the Las Vegas Valley on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Dark clouds loom over the mountains near Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

McCarran International Airport may see the first measurable rain since April 20 on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

While more than 200 days have passed since the airport recorded measurable rain, there is a 40 chance of rain across the Las Vegas Valley on Sunday as the second of two fronts comes blowing through the city.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for the region from 1 a.m. Sunday to 4 a.m. Monday and a wind advisory is in effect between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday.

Sunday’s high temperature will be around 55 degrees with a chance of sprinkles before 10 a.m., then showers likely until 4 p.m. Skies will otherwise be partly sunny, with winds of 12 to 23 mph, gusting up 32 mph.

Although some rain was seen in the valley Saturday afternoon, the airport received a trace amount, according to the weather service, which calculates measurable rain at anything over .01 inches.

Saturday’s 40 mph gusts and dark clouds dropped 4 inches of snow on Mount Charleston, and more snow was expected Sunday.

