More gusty winds expected as NFL draft arrives

Winds that have been strong most of April will kick up a notch Thursday as a trough heads through the Las Vegas region.

The wind machine will once again crank into a higher gear on Thursday as a trough heads through the Las Vegas region.

Wind gusts of 30-40 mph could hit any part of the valley, according to the National Weather Service.

The Fire Weather Watch has been upgraded to a Red Flag WARNING. Gusty SW winds combined w/ low relative humidity will allow for new fires to spread rapidly. Make sure to obey all fire restrictions & use caution with fire triggers such as grills, cars, campfires, etc. #NVwx #AZwx pic.twitter.com/cBwaV6CXpQ — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) April 27, 2022

“The usual southwest parts are more likely to get the higher gusts,” meteorologist John Adair said.

A red flag warning runs from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday for most of the region, including northwest Arizona.

Steady southwest winds of 20-30 mph with gusts to 40 mph will be possible, the weather service said.

Any fires that might be ignited would likely spread quickly. The winds and low humidity could make for erratic fire behavior.

The Thursday high temperature will be around 84, about 3 degrees above normal.

The winds will switch from the north on Friday after the trough moves through, also bringing a slight cool down, Adair said.

Weekend high temperatures will rise back toward 90.

“We are in a pattern where we’ll have one or two days of light winds before they get stronger,” Adair said.

Rainfall dire

The wind will not bring any precipitation, making the lack of moisture situation even more dire.

The airport has received 0.16 of an inch of rain since January 1, way below the norm of 1.96 inches by April 27.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.