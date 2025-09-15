More of the same weather Monday in Las Vegas, possible storms later on

Throughout the week expect much of the same, though there is a chance of thunderstorms rolling through the valley Thursday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

Smoke advisory for Clark County issued for next 2 days

Any monsoons this weekend? Nope, Las Vegas weather remains the same

A view of the north end of the Las Vegas Strip in an undated photo. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)

Las Vegans will start the week seeing much of the same as the past couple of days. Monday will see clear skies and mid-to-high 90s, before cooling down in the evening and overnight to 76 degrees.

Throughout the week expect much of the same, though there is a chance of thunderstorms rolling through the valley Thursday evening into Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Very dry monsoon season

The last time Harry Reid International Airport saw measurable rain was July 3, at the beginning of monsoon season, when it recorded .02 inches.

So far, this is the fourth-driest monsoon season on record, said Chris Outler of the weather service. The Las Vegas monsoon season runs from July 1 to Sept. 30.

The driest years are 2020 and 1944 (tied with a trace) and 2010 (0.01).

So far in 2025, the airport has seen 2.05 inches of rain (average is 2.27). A normal rainfall year in Las Vegas is 4.18 inches.

4-day forecast

Tuesday: 97 degrees, overnight 76 degrees.

Wednesday: High-90s, low 76.

Thursday: Mid-90s, possible storms in the afternoon into evening.

Friday: High near 91, chance of storms throughout the evening.

Contact Kevin J. Barr at kbarr@reviewjournal.com.