More rain arrives in Las Vegas, to continue throughout Friday

Cloudy skies begin to clear up over weekend
A pedestrian walks in the rain on Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025 at the Fremont Street Experience in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A pedestrian walks in the rain on Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025 at the Fremont Street Experience in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pedestrians take cover from the rain on the Strip Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas.
Pedestrians take cover from the rain on the Strip Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas.
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 20, 2025 - 10:40 pm
 

After rain disrupted practice sessions of the Las Vegas Formula One Grand Prix Thursday evening, more showers will fall overnight.

The National Weather Service, in posts to X, said that light rain “will linger” across southern Nevada into Friday, with it tapering off into Saturday.

During the day Friday the weather service said on-and-off showers are expected throughout the day as moisture moves across the region. A radar update showed a system pushing rainfall across the valley, with between 0.04 and 0.12 inches measured on the western side of Las Vegas.

Higher elevations are seeing more impacts. The Spring Mountains measured 1 to 2 inches of snow late Thursday evening, with an additional 3 to 7 inches possible overnight, according to the NWS.

Contact Kevin J. Barr at kbarr@reviewjournal.com.

