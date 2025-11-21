More rain arrives in Las Vegas, to continue throughout Friday

After light rain disrupted practice sessions of the Las Vegas Formula One Grand Prix Thursday evening, more showers will fall overnight and throughout Friday.

Saturday showers break rain record as more wet weather moves in for week ahead

NWS: More rain on the horizon, could impact F1 race night

A pedestrian walks in the rain on Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025 at the Fremont Street Experience in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

After rain disrupted practice sessions of the Las Vegas Formula One Grand Prix Thursday evening, more showers will fall overnight.

The National Weather Service, in posts to X, said that light rain “will linger” across southern Nevada into Friday, with it tapering off into Saturday.

During the day Friday the weather service said on-and-off showers are expected throughout the day as moisture moves across the region. A radar update showed a system pushing rainfall across the valley, with between 0.04 and 0.12 inches measured on the western side of Las Vegas.

Radar Update! 📡 | 9:30pm PST

🌧️☂️

Light rain is pushing into Las Vegas, with between 0.04 & 0.12" measured on the western side of the valley this evening.

1-2 inches of snow measured on the Spring Mtns so far, with an additional 3 to 7 expected overnight.#VegasWx #NvWx pic.twitter.com/sgC4ThYPji — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) November 21, 2025

Higher elevations are seeing more impacts. The Spring Mountains measured 1 to 2 inches of snow late Thursday evening, with an additional 3 to 7 inches possible overnight, according to the NWS.

Contact Kevin J. Barr at kbarr@reviewjournal.com.