More snow flurries may be coming to Las Vegas

The National Weather Service said a one-day storm front is expected to blow through town Monday.

If you’re in Las Vegas on Monday, the National Weather Service advised you may want to stay indoors.

Meteorologist Trevor Boucher said a one-day storm front is expected to blow through town, bringing a wind advisory and possible snow flurries overnight into Tuesday.

Gusts of up to 60 mph are expected Monday and will likely last throughout the day, Boucher said. The weather service warned on Twitter that the strongest winds are likely to hit Barstow and Baker, but will carry through to Las Vegas.

Boucher said the valley will likely see some rain in the afternoon and possibly even some lightning strikes. Higher elevation areas may see flurries late into the night, but he said it’s not likely to stick.

Unlike last week’s multi-day cold spell, this system is expected to move out by Tuesday. Monday has a forecast high of 62 degrees, followed by 61 on Tuesday.

By the middle of the week, Boucher said temperatures should start to warm, with forecast highs of 66 on Wednesday, 72 on Thursday and 78 on Friday.

The average temperature this time of year is about 70 degrees, Boucher said.

Last week, the valley saw some rain and snow during a three-day storm.

