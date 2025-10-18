More sun and warmth for Las Vegas on Saturday

The recent trend of high 70s to low 80s and sunshine continues, as the daily high will be 79 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Las Vegas will remain sunny and clear Saturday.

The recent trend of high 70s to low 80s and sunshine continues Saturday, as the daily high will be 79 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Overnight, the temperature will drop, hovering around 60 degrees.

This trend will continue for at least a few days, the weather service said in the five day forecast it shared in a post on X Friday afternoon.

Predicting mostly sunny skies and a highs in the high 70s and low 80s throughout the weekend.

Beautiful fall weather is in store for southern Nevada, southeastern California, and northwestern Arizona over the next few days. Expect northerly breezes and sunny skies today with clear to mostly-sunny skies over the weekend as a few clouds move through. #NVwx #CAwx #AZwx pic.twitter.com/fPcNHxAOxF — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) October 17, 2025

2 day forecast

Sunday: High 82, mostly sunny

Monday: High 82

Contact Kevin J. Barr at kbarr@reviewjournal.com.