59°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas Weather

More sun and warmth for Las Vegas on Saturday

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Las Vegas continues to warm up after October storm
Las Vegas slowly warming up after October storm
Lee Canyon's Brad Rubin, the terrain parks and trail crew manager, tosses shoveled snow of ...
Snow fall: Mt. Charleston turns white from October storm — PHOTOS
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Fall chill: Las Vegas braces for a cool, dry Wednesday
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 18, 2025 - 7:00 am
 

Las Vegas will remain sunny and clear Saturday.

The recent trend of high 70s to low 80s and sunshine continues Saturday, as the daily high will be 79 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Overnight, the temperature will drop, hovering around 60 degrees.

This trend will continue for at least a few days, the weather service said in the five day forecast it shared in a post on X Friday afternoon.

Predicting mostly sunny skies and a highs in the high 70s and low 80s throughout the weekend.

2 day forecast

Sunday: High 82, mostly sunny

Monday: High 82

Contact Kevin J. Barr at kbarr@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES