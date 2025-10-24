67°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas Weather

More sunshine Friday; Clouds to roll in over the weekend in Las Vegas

Clouds start to roll in for the weekend
Clouds gather over the Las Vegas Valley in this Review-Journal file photo. (Caitlin Lilly/Las V ...
Clouds gather over the Las Vegas Valley in this Review-Journal file photo. (Caitlin Lilly/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
No rain expected Thursday in Southern Nevada
A child waits for her school bus with an adult and dog at her side along North Jones Boulevard ...
Low-pressure system helping kick up thunder and lightning across Las Vegas Valley
Low 80s this week in Las Vegas
Las Vegas is expected to see mostly sunny skies Sunday, according to the National Weather Servi ...
Warm, dry weather stretch continues Sunday
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 24, 2025 - 5:46 am
 

It looks to be another clear and sunny day in Las Vegas.

Friday’s forecast is showing sunshine and clear skies with a high of 82 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Into the afternoon and evening some clouds will roll in, though it will remain mostly clear with the daily low of 60 degrees.

Weekend forecast

The weekend will remain mild, though there will be more cloud cover over Southern Nevada

Saturday: High 82, mostly sunny

Sunday: High 80

Contact Kevin J. Barr at kbarr@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
No rain expected Thursday in Southern Nevada
By / RJ

According to the National Weather Service forecast, Thursday will differ from Wednesday morning’s thunderstorms, and will instead have clear skies and a high of 82 degrees.

 
Low 80s this week in Las Vegas
By / RJ

The National Weather Service shared their 3-day outlook Las Vegas and the surrounding areas—and it shows that much of the same is expected.

MORE STORIES