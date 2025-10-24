More sunshine Friday; Clouds to roll in over the weekend in Las Vegas
It looks to be another clear and sunny day in Las Vegas.
Friday’s forecast is showing sunshine and clear skies with a high of 82 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Into the afternoon and evening some clouds will roll in, though it will remain mostly clear with the daily low of 60 degrees.
Weekend forecast
The weekend will remain mild, though there will be more cloud cover over Southern Nevada
Saturday: High 82, mostly sunny
Sunday: High 80
