63°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Las Vegas Weather

More wind before first taste of Las Vegas summer heat arrives

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 20, 2022 - 5:58 pm
 
Windy conditions will continue on MOnday, March 21, 2022, according to the National Weather Ser ...
Windy conditions will continue on MOnday, March 21, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. A passenger plane flies in clear blue sky and leaves a white trail as it flies over a statue at The Venetian on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A sure sign of summer is in the forecast in just a few days. But first, windy days from the weekend will continue.

Monday wind gusts will approach 30 mph, says the National Weather Service. The projected high is 74 with a sunny sky.

After a Tuesday low around 52, the Tuesday high should reach about 78. Winds will gusts into the low 20s.

Then a steady temperature rise is anticipated. A Wednesday high near 79 is expected, Thursday should top out near 86 and a 90 forecast for Friday.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Raiders sign a new quarterback
Raiders sign a new quarterback
2
Henderson casino owner sets sights on new downtown hotel
Henderson casino owner sets sights on new downtown hotel
3
Here’s how to attend the NFL draft in Las Vegas
Here’s how to attend the NFL draft in Las Vegas
4
Raiders’ aggressive revamping of roster figures to continue
Raiders’ aggressive revamping of roster figures to continue
5
Adams and Jones deals signal a new era in Raiders football
Adams and Jones deals signal a new era in Raiders football
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
THE LATEST