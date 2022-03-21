More wind before first taste of Las Vegas summer heat arrives
A sure sign of summer is in the forecast in just a few days. But first, windy days from the weekend will continue.
Monday wind gusts will approach 30 mph, says the National Weather Service. The projected high is 74 with a sunny sky.
After a Tuesday low around 52, the Tuesday high should reach about 78. Winds will gusts into the low 20s.
Then a steady temperature rise is anticipated. A Wednesday high near 79 is expected, Thursday should top out near 86 and a 90 forecast for Friday.
