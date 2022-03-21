More wind before first taste of Las Vegas summer heat arrives

A sign of summer is in the forecast in just a few days. But first, windy conditions will continue.

Windy conditions will continue on MOnday, March 21, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. A passenger plane flies in clear blue sky and leaves a white trail as it flies over a statue at The Venetian on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A sure sign of summer is in the forecast in just a few days. But first, windy days from the weekend will continue.

Monday wind gusts will approach 30 mph, says the National Weather Service. The projected high is 74 with a sunny sky.

After a Tuesday low around 52, the Tuesday high should reach about 78. Winds will gusts into the low 20s.

Then a steady temperature rise is anticipated. A Wednesday high near 79 is expected, Thursday should top out near 86 and a 90 forecast for Friday.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.