More wind, warmth forecast Tuesday for Las Vegas Valley

The high temperature on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, is expected to reach 99, says the National Weather Service. Winds may gust up to 33 mph. Lizi Daughenbaugh, 13, plays at Boulder beach in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Tuesday appears to be nearly a carbon copy of the weather in the Las Vegas Valley on Monday — warm and windy.

A high of 99 is forecast with steady south-southwest winds of 15 to 24 mph with gusts up to 33 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

The high Monday at McCarran International Airport was 99 with wind gusts reaching 24 mph in the afternoon.

The overnight low is expected to be around 71 while windy conditions of 16-21 mph in the evening will decrease to 9-14 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph are possible.

Temperatures and winds are expected to moderate on Wednesday with a forecast high of 95 and north winds from 5 to 14 mph and gusts up to 20 mph.

Today's Monsoon Awareness Week topic is often forgotten as dangerous… Extreme Heat.

Red flag warning

An elevated fire risk is in effect from 11 a.m. through 8 p.m. Tuesday for almost all of Southern Nevada and northwest Arizona.

Winds are expected to gust up to 40 mph. When combined with low humidity of 10 to 15% and dry conditions, the risk for wildfires elevates. Residents are advised to not do any outdoor burning and to heed all fire restrictions.

