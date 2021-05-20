Most power back on; Red Rock wind hits 61 mph

About 100 NV Energy customers in the Las Vegas area were without power Thursday evening after 3,600 were out during the afternoon.

Tourists battle high winds on the Strip on Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

An AT&T satellite truck is parked outside of the Resort on Mount Charleston, on Thursday, May 20, 2021. NV Energy had a planned power outage on hold as of 4:30 p.m. The outage was planned to start at 1 p.m., depending on wind conditions, according to NV Energy. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

About 100 NV Energy customers in the Las Vegas area were without power Thursday evening after 3,600 were out during the afternoon.

As of 7 p.m. there were about just a few scattered outages across the valley.

There were 56 customers without power near Eastern Avenue and Bonanza Road as of 7 p.m. The outage was caused by a downed wire or pole and had included nearly 2,000 customers in the later afternoon, according to NV Energy.

Red Rock has top wind of 61 mph

Red Rock Canyon recorded a gust of 61 mph about 4:35 p.m. while McCarran International Airport reached 53 mph. A top wind speed of 51 was recorded at North Las Vegas Airport and Boulder City had a gust of 43.

The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for the region until 11 p.m.

“We’ll get the strongest winds between now and sunset and they may continue strong for an hour or two after sunset,” said weather service meteorologist Stan Czyzyk.

High winds forced the cancellation of the annual Southern Nevada Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony that had been scheduled for 6 p.m. at Police Memorial Park.

Mount Charleston safety outage pending

A planned power outage at Mount Charleston that the power supplier planned to start at 1 p.m. Thursday is pending.

“The Public Safety Outage Management event on Mount Charleston has been postponed until weather conditions warrant, which may be sometime between now and 8 p.m.,” NV Energy spokeswoman Jennifer Schuricht said in a text. “This outage is expected to last until 10 a.m. tomorrow, May 21.”

NV Energy said it planned the outage as a safety precaution because high winds, dry conditions and power lines could cause a fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.