Mount Charleston could see first significant snowfall of the season

Las Vegas’ week will get off to a windy start, while Mount Charleston could see its first significant snowfall of the fall.

A high wind warning will be in effect in the Las Vegas Valley and Mount Charleston starting at 11 a.m. today and running through 5 a.m. Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.

Expect winds from 25 to 35 miles per hour with gusts up to 60 mph. Power outages are possible and the NWS warns drivers to watch out for fallen trees and power lines.

The Las Vegas Valley will also see a 30 percent chance of scattered showers mainly between 5 and 8 p.m. with a high of 77. After an overnight low of 52, the valley will see breezy conditions on Tuesday with winds of 16 to 23 mph and gusts as high as 34 mph with a high temperature near 66. The wind will mostly dissipate by Wednesday with sunny conditions and a high near 67.

Mount Charleston will also have a winter winter advisory in place from 2 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday in the Sheep Range and Spring Mountains at 7,000 feet in elevation and above. After a daytime high of 54, temperatures will fall to an overnight low of 24 on Mount Charleston with an 80 percent chance of precipitation.

There could be as much as four inches of snow, the NWS said, coupled with wind gusts as high as 60 mph. Drivers should expect hazardous travel conditions along high elevations in Kyle and Lee Canyons due to slippery roads and periods of low visibility because of blowing snow.

Sunny conditions will return on Tuesday with a high of 43 degrees and an overnight low of 26. Highs will remain in the high 40s to low 50s for the rest of the week with overnight lows hovering around 30 degrees.

