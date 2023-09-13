Mount Charleston gets flash flood warning as rain hits Clark County

The National Weather Service says parts of Clark County received up to 2 inches of rain Thursday.

People walk down to a fast-moving wash of water coming from Mount Charleston as the remnants of tropical storm Hilary move through the region on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Rain south of the Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, is not expected to move into the valley later in the day, according to the National Weather Service. Rainfall from .02 to .24 of an inch fell on north and northwest Las Vegas on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, according to Regional Flood Control District gauges. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for Mount Charleston and other parts of western Clark County.

The warning is in effect until 3:15 p.m. Thursday and covers portions of Kyle Canyon Road, state Route 160 and Deer Creek Road.

Up to 2 inches of rain has fallen in the affected area, the weather service said. Regional Flood Control District gauges showed up to .75 of an inch of rain fell in the three hours before 1 p.m.

At 1:20 p.m., weather service radar showed light rain over much of Las Vegas with moderate to heavy storms approaching from the west.

Desert rain showers and thunderstorms south of Las Vegas dropped nearly a third on an inch of rain Wednesday afternoon.

A gauge about 1.5 miles northwest of Goodsprings recorded .31 of an inch while a gauge 11 miles southeast of Jean had logged .16 of an inch in the past two hours as of 4 p.m.

There were some lingering showers over the Sheep Range and Mount Charleston. A gauge at Harris Springs recorded .71 of an inch in the late morning. In the evening hours, the Moapa Valley received up to .20 of an inch.

Spotty rain could be a possibility on Thursday as well, said National Weather Service meteorologist Marc Austin.

The Thursday high should be near 94 with a 10 to 20 percent chance of precipitation in the afternoon and evening, says the weather service.

The weekend is expected to be clear with highs in the upper 90s and lows in the lower 70s.

