Mount Charleston sees 5 inches of snow in 24 hours

Visitors walk through Upper Lee Meadows in the Spring Mountains National Recreation Area on Nov. 3, 2022. The National Weather Service anticipated Mt. Charleston to be clear and sunny Wednesday with a high of 31 degrees and low of 24 degrees. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Lee Canyon and Mount Charleston saw several inches of snow over the past 24 hours, each receiving 9 and 5 inches of snow, respectively.

There is still not enough snow for skiing and snowboarding.

“The snow dustings keep rolling through, but not really enough to play in yet,” Mount Charleston’s Twitter wrote.

The National Weather Service anticipated Mount Charleston to be clear and sunny Wednesday with a high of 31 degrees and low of 24 degrees. Winds will be between 8 and 13 mph, with gusts reaching 20 mph.

Clear weather is expected to continue throughout the weekend.

In Las Vegas, the weather service expected the valley to have a high of around 60 degrees and low of 42 degrees Wednesday with clear and sunny conditions and windy. No rain is expected, which will give locals a break after waiting in the cold on Tuesday to vote.