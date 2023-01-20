43°F
Mountain snow, chilly Las Vegas weekend forecast

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 19, 2023 - 6:59 pm
 
More snow is possible for Lee Canyon and the Spring Mountains early Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, acco ...
More snow is possible for Lee Canyon and the Spring Mountains early Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, according to the National Weather Service. The main operations area at Lee Canyon is seen from a webcam shortly after closing time on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. The resort received 18 inches of snow from the weekend storm. (Lee Canyon)

Snow is forecast for the Spring Mountains, Red Rock Canyon and Sheep Range until 10 a.m. Friday.

Two inches is possible below 5,000 feet with 5 inches above 5,000 feet. Higher amounts are possible above 9,000 feet. Southwest winds gusting to 25-35 mph are possible and will likely create slick road conditions.

Motorists are advised to plan on slippery road conditions on the Red Rock Scenic Loop as well as Kyle Canyon, Lee Canyon and Deer Creek roads.

The winter weather advisory runs through 10 a.m. Friday and includes Lincoln County where 2-4 inches above 5,000 feet is forecast. Northwest Arizona will also receive snow.

Friday will be sunny in Las Vegas, but north-northwest winds of 14 to 17 mph could gust to 25 mph.

Friday night will be clear with a Saturday low around 34 degrees.

Weekend highs will be in the low 50s with morning lows slightly above freezing. The normal high this time of year is 59 with 41 being the normal low.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

