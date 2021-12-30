Mountain snow could make travel difficult near Las Vegas

Travel in mountain terrain in the Las Vegas region could be difficult Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

The sun shines on new snow along Upper Bristlecone Trail at Lee Canyon on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in the Spring Mountains National Recreation Area near Las Vegas. A winter storm could bring up to 2 feet in the higher elevations of the Spring Mountains on Friday, Dec. 30, 2021, according to the National Weather Service. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A winter storm warning has been issued for all higher elevation around Las Vegas and in Mohave County in Arizona.

Up to 20 inches of snow is possible in the Spring Mountains, Sheep Range and mountains in southeast Lincoln County. Northern Mohave County in Arizona could receive 4-7 inches of snow. The warning runs through 4 p.m. Friday.

“Travel could be very difficult, especially on Nevada 160 across the Mountain Spring Summit,” states the winter storm warning. “Also, Nevada 156, 157 and 158 into Kyle and Lee canyons. Higher elevations of Red Rock Loop may also be impacted, as well as all highways in Lincoln County and Nevada 389 and Mount Trumbull Loop in northern Mohave County.

Rain possible in valley

Rain was forecast for the Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday, but held off into Thursday.

There is a 70 percent chance of rain in the valley overnight, said meteorologist Chris Outler.

“Getting some precipitation is not as promising as it was yesterday,” Outler said. “Whatever we do get will be light.”

The strongest possibility for rain was overnight into the early daylight hours, he said.

The Thursday high in Las Vegas was expected to be around 52 with an overnight low near 42.

Rain chances will continue on Friday. New Year’s Day should be clear.

