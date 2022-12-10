Mountain snow, valley rain, strong winds forecast for Sunday

37°F
Snowfall of 6-14 inches above 7,000 feet is forecast for the Spring Mountains and Sheep Range this weekend — most likely on Sunday — with a 70 percent chance of rain in the Las Vegas Valley.

Wind gusts of 30 to 50 mph are likely to pose a significant problem as well.

The latest forecasts indicate the storm will arrive in the area around about 11 a.m. Sunday.

Lincoln County may receive 3 to 7 inches of snow above 5,000 feet.

The National Weather Service said its winter weather watches will likely upgrade to advisories or warnings on Saturday.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast Saturday with a high near 59. Winds will be 5-8 mph, says the National Weather Service.

Scattered showers are forecast for Sunday morning with a morning low near 42.

“Sunday morning and early afternoon is the mostly likely time for rain and snow,”meteorologist Matt Woods said.

The Sunday high will be near 56 with scattered showers a 50 percent probability on Sunday evening. Winds will gust to 20 mph.

Temperatures will continue to drop Monday with a high near 52.

“The high temperatures will struggle to get out of the 40s the rest of the week,” Woods said.

The coldest day will likely be Wednesday when Harry Reid International Airport is supposed to have a low near 33. Higher elevations and the exterior parts of the valley will see freezing conditions, Woods said.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

