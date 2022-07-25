89°F
Mountains top target for monsoon rains, valley to a lesser degree

Storms forecasted for Monday due to dust storm in Arizona
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 25, 2022 - 5:30 am
 
Updated July 25, 2022 - 7:47 am
There is a 20 to 30 percent chance of rain in the Las Vegas Valley on Monday, July 25, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. A monsoonal system is expected to stay in the area for several days. Shoppers take cover beneath an umbrella in a Walmart parking lot as rain moves through the valley on Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A storm system that brought showers and potential flooding to the Kingman, Arizona, area Sunday evening could ignite rain or showers in the Las Vegas Valley early Monday, says the National Weather Service.

“It could occur after midnight into daybreak and chances will increase in the afternoon,” meteorologist John Adair said. “Mount Charleston has about a 60 percent chance with 20 to 30 percent across the rest of the valley.”

The system is expected to stay in the area for a few days, bringing a chance of monsoonal moisture each day, Adair said.

While temperatures will be a bit below average, the moisture will increase the relative humidity for the coming days.

The high Monday should be around 103 at the airport. East-southeast winds will be between 9 and 13 mph.

The Tuesday low should be near 87 before rising to about 102. The sky should be mostly sunny with wind and potential rain conditions the same as Monday.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or 702-863-4285. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
