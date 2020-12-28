Mt. Charleston gets 2 inches of snow as rain avoids Las Vegas Valley
There was no measurable rain at McCarran International Airport or in Henderson or North Las Vegas as of 6:45 p.m. Monday.
Monday’s winter storm only brought traces of rain across the Las Vegas Valley, but Mount Charleston got a couple of inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service.
There was no measurable rain at McCarran International Airport or in Henderson or North Las Vegas as of 6:45 p.m. Monday, meteorologist Jenn Varian said. Mount Charleston had received about 2 inches of snow.
In Las Vegas, Monday reached a high of 53 degrees and the overnight low is forecast at 38, Varian said. Though there’s a slight chance of residual sprinkles through the night, the winter storm should have passed through by the end of the night.
Daily highs are expected to stay in the low 50s this week. Tuesday is forecast at 56 and sunny, Wednesday and Thursday will be 54 and mostly sunny, and Friday will be 56 and sunny. The midnight temperature on New Year’s Eve is forecast at 41, Varian said.
