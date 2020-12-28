43°F
Mt. Charleston gets 2 inches of snow as rain avoids Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 28, 2020 - 6:19 am
 
Updated December 28, 2020 - 6:57 pm
Vehicles driving west on State Route 156 try and dodge Siberian huskies Alaska, left, Princess ...
Vehicles driving west on State Route 156 try and dodge Siberian huskies Alaska, left, Princess and Oso after the three dogs jumped out of their owners vehicle and ran for roughly half a mile before being caught on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Bailey Crane, right, 9, and her dog Raven sled down a hill at Lee Canyon on Monday, Dec. 28, 20 ...
Bailey Crane, right, 9, and her dog Raven sled down a hill at Lee Canyon on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Vince Ortega, right, and daughter Shey, 10, sled down a hill at Lee Canyon on Monday, Dec. 28, ...
Vince Ortega, right, and daughter Shey, 10, sled down a hill at Lee Canyon on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
America Reinozo, left, and Valeria Casta–eda sled down a hill at Lee Canyon on Monday, D ...
America Reinozo, left, and Valeria Casta–eda sled down a hill at Lee Canyon on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Roy Imperial sleds down a hill at Lee Canyon on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin ...
Roy Imperial sleds down a hill at Lee Canyon on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Las VeganÕs pack a hill to sled and play in the snow at Lee Canyon on Monday, Dec. 28, 202 ...
Las VeganÕs pack a hill to sled and play in the snow at Lee Canyon on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Yordan Yordanov, right, and son Alex, 6, sled down a hill at Lee Canyon on Monday, Dec. 28, 202 ...
Yordan Yordanov, right, and son Alex, 6, sled down a hill at Lee Canyon on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Monday’s winter storm only brought traces of rain across the Las Vegas Valley, but Mount Charleston got a couple of inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service.

There was no measurable rain at McCarran International Airport or in Henderson or North Las Vegas as of 6:45 p.m. Monday, meteorologist Jenn Varian said. Mount Charleston had received about 2 inches of snow.

In Las Vegas, Monday reached a high of 53 degrees and the overnight low is forecast at 38, Varian said. Though there’s a slight chance of residual sprinkles through the night, the winter storm should have passed through by the end of the night.

Daily highs are expected to stay in the low 50s this week. Tuesday is forecast at 56 and sunny, Wednesday and Thursday will be 54 and mostly sunny, and Friday will be 56 and sunny. The midnight temperature on New Year’s Eve is forecast at 41, Varian said.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
