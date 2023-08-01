Mt. Charleston under flash flood warning, storm remains on Vegas’ outskirts

Stormy conditions are expected to continue throughout Southern Nevada on Tuesday.

Storm clouds loom over Las Vegas near West Cheyenne Avenue and the 215 Beltway on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (Jessica Sterling)

Dark clouds form above The Strip on Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Stormy conditions are expected to continue throughout Southern Nevada on Tuesday.

Following stormy conditions on Monday, the Las Vegas Valley had a 60 percent chance of rain Tuesday afternoon, with the day’s high forecast at 90 degrees and low at 81 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather service posted Tuesday evening that storms have remained around the southeast and northwest sides of the valley so far for the day.

Flash flood warnings were issued for the Mt. Charleston area and Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area Tuesday evening, including Kyle and Lee Canyons, Spring Mountain Ranch State Park and Blue Diamond.

The warning for Mt. Charleston was in effect until 8:15 p.m., and the Red Rock Canyon warning expired at 9 p.m.

The weather service said in a post that rain gauges at Mt. Charleston measured over an inch of rain in less than an hour around 5 p.m.

Heavy rain and winds over 40 mph are also expected in both areas.

Clark County Regional Flood Control District’s rain gauges showed Henderson, Red Rock Canyon and the southwest valley recieved about 0.04 inches of rain Tuesday evening.

Las Vegas has a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms Wednesday morning, but that chance drops to 10 percent later in the day. Winds could reach 18 mph, the weather service said.

Wednesday’s forecasted high is 100 degrees with a low of 82 degrees.