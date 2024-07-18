Much of Las Vegas Valley gets a drenching, threat remains

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for the Spring Mountains and a flash flood advisory for most of the rest of the Las Vegas Valley.

Clouds gather over the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday, July 18, 2024. The National Weather Service says the threat of scattered rain will last into evening hours. (Caitlin Lilly/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Strat, left, as clouds cover the sky on Thursday, July 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Clouds gather over the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday, July 18, 2024. The National Weather Service says the threat of scattered rain will last into evening hours. (Caitlin Lilly/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Traffic moves along Interstate 15 as some rain begins to fall on Thursday, July 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Strat is pictured as clouds cover the sky on Thursday, July 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Strat is pictured as clouds cover the sky on Thursday, July 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Heavy early afternoon storms in the Las Vegas Valley began to disperse shortly before 2 p.m., but flooding advisories remained in play until later in the afternoon.

“Rain was beginning to decrease over the western side of the Las Vegas Valley and nearby portions of Clark County,” the weather service posted at 1:40 p.m. “However, significant rain fell earlier, so minor street flooding is still a concern.”

A flash flood warning was issued for the west-central parts of Clark County.

Areas that were expected to receive flooding included Rainbow Canyon, Spring Mountains, Mount Charleston, Kyle Canyon Campground, Fletcher View Campground, Hilltop Campground, Mahogany Grove Campground, Mary Jane Falls Campground, Dolomite Campground and McWilliams Campground, said the National Weather Service.

Rain gauges showed 1.30 of an inch of rain in one Harris Springs spot and 1.14 of an inch in another within three hours before 1:30 p.m.

A flash flood advisory effective until 3:45 p.m. covers much of the rest of the valley.

“We’ll have this much of the afternoon until it calms down after sunset,” meteorologist Jenn Varian said.

At 12:44 p.m., Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly, the advisory said.

Nearly a third of an inch of rain had fallen near the Silverado Ranch drainage basin in the southwest valley as of 1 p.m., according to Regional Flood Control District gauges. Other gauges in the area showed .20 of an inch or a bit less.

Rainfall was heavy on Warm Springs Road in Henderson with .079 of an inch falling within an hour before 2 p.m. Several gauges in the area showed more than a half-inch of rain.

Some hail and showers were spotted by a Review-Journal staffer at Palo Verde and Boulder Highway in the southeast valley. Thunder and lightning were also reported in Henderson.

A flash flood warning was in effect until 4:15 p.m. for Henderson and the southeast valley. A gauge near Calico Ridge showed .95 of an inch fell in two hours before 2:40 p.m.

At 2 p.m., the heaviest storm activity stretched from Henderson north toward Nellis Air Force Base. Another cell was centered on Kyle Canyon.

Lake Mead was getting hit with small, but heavy storm cells, while the north-central part of the valley was left primarily dry as of 2:20 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.