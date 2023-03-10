Nasty Friday winds, possible rain expected across Las Vegas region

Whipping winds and a chance of rain are expected in the Las Vegas region Friday. To the north, the Sierras may be hit with record snowfall.

Those going outdoors Friday, March 10, 2023, may have to deal with gusty winds to 50 mph in Las Vegas, according to the National Weather Service. A customer braces against the weather with her umbrella flipping up while leaving WinCo Foods as snow and wind blow through with a cold front arriving on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

High winds are forecast to buffet all of the Las Vegan region on Friday, according to the National Weather Service. Rain is also a possibility.

South winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph are listed in a wind advisory that runs from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Higher elevations could see gusts to 65 mph.

Well north of Las Vegas, rain and snow could reach record levels in central California and the Sierra Mountains as yet more rain and snow is forecast.

The California snowpack is already at levels not seen for generations.

Unsettled weather is on tap for the end of the week, with Snow in the Sierra, rain potentially causing flooding in the Owens Valley, and gusty winds across the Mojave Desert, southern Nevada, and northwest Arizona. Use caution if traveling through Saturday. #cawx #azwx #nvwx pic.twitter.com/NPkoIzbb7Y — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) March 9, 2023

The “strongest winds will occur downwind of terrain features where down-slope wind enhancement is expected,” the advisory states. “The western and southern Las Vegas Valley and Red Rock Canyon areas will (be) favored for the strongest wind gusts … as well as

the US 95 corridor between Las Vegas and Desert Rock.”

Motorists are urged to be extra careful if operating a high-profile vehicle. Outdoor objects should be secured, the weather service noted. Downed tree limbs and power outages are possible.

Isolated showers possible

The central Las Vegas Valley forecast calls for a 20 percent chance of isolated showers as early as 3 a.m. Friday with patchy blowing dust after noon. The high should be near 72.

Blowing dust is also possible from 9 to 11 p.m.. Overnight winds of 18-22 could gust to 33 mph.

The Saturday morning low will be near 58 before rising to a high near 74. Wind gusts will remain strong on Saturday.

Sunday should see a high near 75 with slightly higher temperatures through Tuesday.

This is the first time I can ever recall seeing the National Weather Service forecast FOUR major mountain passes in California to see over 100 inches of snow from one storm. Just humongous snow totals. pic.twitter.com/JtQfM8Rvoa — Colin McCarthy (@US_Stormwatch) March 9, 2023

Sierra snow may be massive

Snowfall in the Sierra Mountains along the California-Nevada line could be massive.

The weather service is predicting 100 inches of snow or more in four mountain passes — Carson, Ebbetts, Sonora and Tioga passes — as well as 60 to 80 inches in Donner Pass.

The Sierra Nevada is about to see up to another 10-15 feet of snow above 8,000 feet in just the next 7 days. Up to 10 feet of snow could fall just through Sunday above 9,000 feet! Keep in mind California's snowpack is already one of the biggest in modern history. pic.twitter.com/LwvJB6EQAp — Colin McCarthy (@US_Stormwatch) March 9, 2023

The area has been hit by massive snow already and this storm includes an atmospheric river with heavy rainfall anticipated.

With back-to-back storms to hit California, state officials are scrambling to make strategic releases from key reservoirs in hopes of preventing a repeat of the deadly flooding that killed nearly two dozen people in January.

At least 10 rivers are forecast to overflow from the incoming “Pineapple Express” storm, which is expected to drop warm, heavy, snow-melting rain as it moves from the Central Coast toward the southern Sierra beginning Thursday night into Saturday.

Among them are rivers that flooded at the start of the year, when nine atmospheric river storms pummeled the state. The waterways include the Cosumnes River near Sacramento, where more than a dozen levee breaches sent floodwaters onto roadways and low-lying areas, trapping drivers and contributing to at least three deaths along Highway 99.

“This is a very dynamic system,” Department of Water Resources Director Karla Nemeth said at a briefing Thursday. “Rivers and creeks can rise very quickly, and so it does have the potential to be a dangerous situation, particularly in areas that had experienced flooding before.”

The Bay Area was receiving heavy rain Thursday night. San Jose was evacuating some homeless people along several creeks, streams and low areas, according to KRON-4.

Lee Canyon at 217 inches

No snow has fallen at Lee Canyon in the past 48 hours, but some was expected Thursday overnight and again on Tuesday. The resort in the Spring Mountains has recorded 217 inches at Rabbit Peak this season and has a 95-inch base.

