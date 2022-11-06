Nasty winter conditions forecast for region starting Monday

Winter storm conditions moving through the Sierra Nevada Mountains will bring snow, rain, wind and cold to the Las Vegas region. The worst might come on Election Day.

Esmeralda, southern Nye and Lincoln counties are expected to have snow accumulations above 5,000 feet starting Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. The Spring Mountains will also see periods of snow. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

It’s going to get nasty outside, and the worst will probably be on Election Day.

After a decent Sunday, conditions will begin to worsen Sunday night when winds gain velocity, says the National Weather Service.

An atmospheric river is expected to bring several feet of snow in the Sierra Nevada as well as heavy rainfall from northern California into Southern Nevada.

Thursday's cool and showery weather was just a primer for a more powerful Pacific Storm shaping up for early next week with potential for widespread rain and significant snow in the mountains. #nvwx #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/1haqnS4mSy — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) November 4, 2022

After a high near 71, winds of 10-15 mph will gust as high as 23 on Sunday afternoon.

Windy conditions will continue into the night. The Monday low should be around 53.

The chances of rain are 50 percent on Monday night. Winds of 14 to 20 mph will gust to 34 mph.

The odds of rain and thunderstorms on Tuesday, mainly after 11 a.m., are 80 percent. The high will reach about 60.

Rain on Tuesday evening is listed as a 60 percent possibility.

Clearing Wednesday

Wednesday will bring clear but chilly conditions with a high near 57. Thursday will be much the same.

Esmeralda, southern Nye and Lincoln counties are expected to have snow accumulations above 5,000 feet starting Monday. The Spring Mountains will also see snow.

Travel on U.S. 95 to the northwest of Las Vegas could be difficult because of downslope winds. Owens Valley will have the same situation.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.