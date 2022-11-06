44°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
oct-1
jeff_german
Las Vegas Weather

Nasty winter conditions forecast for region starting Monday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 6, 2022 - 5:30 am
 
Esmeralda, southern Nye and Lincoln counties are expected to have snow accumulations above 5,00 ...
Esmeralda, southern Nye and Lincoln counties are expected to have snow accumulations above 5,000 feet starting Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. The Spring Mountains will also see periods of snow. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

It’s going to get nasty outside, and the worst will probably be on Election Day.

After a decent Sunday, conditions will begin to worsen Sunday night when winds gain velocity, says the National Weather Service.

An atmospheric river is expected to bring several feet of snow in the Sierra Nevada as well as heavy rainfall from northern California into Southern Nevada.

After a high near 71, winds of 10-15 mph will gust as high as 23 on Sunday afternoon.

Windy conditions will continue into the night. The Monday low should be around 53.

The chances of rain are 50 percent on Monday night. Winds of 14 to 20 mph will gust to 34 mph.

The odds of rain and thunderstorms on Tuesday, mainly after 11 a.m., are 80 percent. The high will reach about 60.

Rain on Tuesday evening is listed as a 60 percent possibility.

Clearing Wednesday

Wednesday will bring clear but chilly conditions with a high near 57. Thursday will be much the same.

Esmeralda, southern Nye and Lincoln counties are expected to have snow accumulations above 5,000 feet starting Monday. The Spring Mountains will also see snow.

Travel on U.S. 95 to the northwest of Las Vegas could be difficult because of downslope winds. Owens Valley will have the same situation.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
‘Mattress Mack’ wins record $72.6M in World Series wagers on Astros
‘Mattress Mack’ wins record $72.6M in World Series wagers on Astros
2
$200K slots jackpot hits at Strip casino
$200K slots jackpot hits at Strip casino
3
Record Powerball jackpot draws 9K to Primm; numbers drawn
Record Powerball jackpot draws 9K to Primm; numbers drawn
4
‘Mattress Mack’ not a fan of Phillies fans: ‘They’re horrible’
‘Mattress Mack’ not a fan of Phillies fans: ‘They’re horrible’
5
Democrats lead GOP by 29K votes in Clark, Washoe after early voting
Democrats lead GOP by 29K votes in Clark, Washoe after early voting
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
THE LATEST