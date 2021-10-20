48°F
Near-normal temperatures, light winds forecast in Las Vegas through weekend

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 20, 2021 - 5:30 am
 
A large area of colorful Aspens are turning high on the cliffside in Kyle Canyon on the first d ...
A large area of colorful Aspens are turning high on the cliffside in Kyle Canyon on the first day of fall Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, on Mount Charleston. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Light winds, a sunny sky and temperatures rising close to normal are forecast for the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

The Wednesday high should be about 74 with winds from the east around 6 mph in the afternoon. The overnight low will be near 56.

Thursday should have a high around 78 with 81 forecast for Friday.

The weekend highs should be in the upper 70s before a chance of rain is forecast for Monday.

Contact Martin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
