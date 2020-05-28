Near-record heat to cook Las Vegas region through Friday

Temperatures will come close to records again Thursday as a three-day heat wave bakes the Las Vegas region.

A man runs up the hill at Exploration Peak Park on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in Las Vegas. The National Weather Service announced an excessive heat warning across the Las Vegas region going through Friday. (Chris Day/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The high of 107 on Wednesday was a degree short of the record set in 1974.

The forecast high for Thursday is 107. The record for May 28 in Las Vegas is 109 set in 2003.

Some heat records were broke today! Others were VERY close…and even some VERY old ones. 👀 🌡️ pic.twitter.com/OYk2qNbo8F — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) May 28, 2020

Death Valley National Park hit 118 on Wednesday, eclipsing the record of 117 for May 27 set in 2014. Death Valley is projected to hit 121 on Thursday, a degree above the existing record.

Winds in Las Vegas will be 5 to 10 mph on Thursday. The overnight low will be about 80.

Extreme heat conditions will exist through Friday evening before slightly cooler weather. The forecast high is 107 and the record for May 29 is 108, set in 1984.

Winds could gust into the mid-20s on Friday.

“We’ll get some winds on Friday but we’ll still have the heat,” said National Weather Service meteorologist John Salmen. “On Saturday, a low pressure system will approach the (Pacific) coast and push the high pressure we have off to the east and that will help bring temperatures down a few degrees.”

Cooling stations open

Clark County will operate cooling stations through Friday at these locations:

— Courtyard Homeless Resource Center, 1401 Las Vegas Blvd. North, (enter at 310 Foremaster Lane) 24 hours a day.

— SHARE Village Las Vegas, 501 N. 21st St. (north of Fremont Street), 10 a.m. to noon, hydration only.

— Downtown Recreation Center, 105. W. Basic Road (east of Pacific Avenue), Henderson, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

— The Salvation Army-Mesquite, 742 Pioneer Blvd. (west of Grapevine Road), Suite D, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The excessive heat significantly increases the potential for heat-related illnesses, especially for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

If possible, people should stay indoors in rooms with air conditioning during the hottest part of the day.

