Near-record highs expected in Las Vegas for last days of July

Temperatures that could rise to record levels for the final days of July are forecast for the Las Vegas Valley.

High temperatures will be around 112 in the Las Vegas Valley starting Thursday, July 30, 2020, through Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. Record highs for the three days are 114, 115 and 116, says the National Weather Service. Pictured is the sunrise on Monday, June 29, 2020, from near Kyle Canyon Road. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Some records are a possibility as “temperatures have been trending upward,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Caleb Steele.

The July 30 record is 114, while July 31 is 115 and Aug. 1 is 116 at McCarran International Airport.

The projected high is 112 for Thursday, 113 for Friday and 112 for Saturday.

Excessive Heat Watch ⚠️♨️ …in effect for portions of far southern Nevada, northwestern Arizona and far southeastern California Thursday through Saturday.

Be sure to frequently hydrate, limit time outdoors and check the backseat!#VegasWeather #NvWx #CaWx #AzWx pic.twitter.com/2K6VaAjHdk — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) July 27, 2020

Tuesday should see a high of 108 after 107 was recorded Monday.

Winds will be about 10-15 mph on Tuesday afternoon, several mph below the gusts recorded on Monday.

Most parts of the valley were registering in the mid-80s early Tuesday, but temperatures were expected to climb close to 100 before noon.

Wednesday’s conditions include a projected high near 108 with light breezes.

Heat warning begins Thursday

An excessive heat warning covering all but the higher elevations of the region runs from Thursday morning through Saturday evening, says the weather service.

The expected high temperatures in the Las Vegas Valley will range from 110 to 115 while the Colorado River Valley will see highs from 115 to 120. Death Valley will see daily highs around 125.

Residents are advised to drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned rooms, avoid or limit any strenuous activities to early morning or late-evening hours and to stay indoors during the hottest portions of the day. Checking on friends and relatives is also advised.

