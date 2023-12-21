Near-record warm Las Vegas December may get a bit of rain

A Pacific cold front moving across the southwest could bring some rain to Las Vegas, but more likley to the south.

Another thunderstorm moves across the valley dropping rain on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

One of the warmer Decembers in Las Vegas history may get doused a bit with a chance of precipitation Thursday into Saturday.

A cold front that stayed off the Pacific Coast was expected to move across the southwest Thursday into Friday. Should it move on a bit more northerly track, chances of rain will rise in the Las Vegas Valley. If it stays south, Las Vegas could escape significant rain.

A 30 percent chance of rain Thursday is forecast by the National Weather Service.

“It’s more likely to be isolated with rain possible on the west side or Spring Mountains,” meteorologist Sam Meltzer said. “Friday we’re looking at 70 percent so it may get into the city, but it’s more likely to rain to the south along Interstate 40.”

Precipitation chances drop to 40 percent on Saturday and 20 percent Saturday night before a clear Sunday.

As for warm temperatures that have embraced the valley, the daily high at the airport has averaged 63.0 this month with 13 days to go. If the month ends at 63.0, it would be the seventh warmest December in recorded Las Vegas weather history.

The warmest December was 1980 at 66.1 for an average daily high.

High temperatures will drop to slightly above the norm of 56 for the next few days before highs around 58 are forecast Christmas Day and much of next week.

Rainfall at the airport this year is 4.53 inches, about a half-inch above the annual norm of 3.98 inches.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.