Nearly perfect weather forecast for Las Vegas, race day

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 7, 2021 - 6:32 am
 
Updated March 7, 2021 - 6:36 am
A sunny sky with a high near 78 is forecast for Las Vegas on Sunday, March 7, 2021, according to the National Weather Service. AJ Allmendinger celebrates after winning a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, March 6, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A sunny sky and an afternoon high of 78 should make for perfect conditions for the NASCAR race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and the rest of the Las Vegas Valley, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

Afternoon winds of 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 25 mph should not pose much of a problem for Southern Nevada.

“There will be some gusts, but it probably won’t be as strong as yesterday,” weather service meteorologist John Salmen said. Gusts reached 26 mph Saturday afternoon at McCarran International Airport before clam conditions prevailed int the evening and overnight.

Conditions will begin to change Monday as a cold front now in the Gulf of Alaska gets closer to the region.

“The system will begin to drop down the coast and swing by us,” Salmen said. “The first front will be dry, but we could get some rain later from it.”

The forecast calls for a 30% chance of rain Wednesday and 40% on Wednesday night.

Contact Marvin Clemons @mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

