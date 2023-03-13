61°F
New March storm ready to strike Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 13, 2023 - 5:30 am
 
Updated March 13, 2023 - 9:13 pm
Rain is a 50 percent chance on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, according to the National Weather Service. Pedestrians cross 6th Street near Fremont Street in Las Vegas Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Looking for a big spring warm-up in Las Vegas? It’s not coming this week as another storm approaches the valley.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 71. Winds of 11-18 mph could gust to 28 mph. There is a 50 percent chance of showers Tuesday night. South winds around 15 mph could gust to 23 mph.

The Wednesday low should be near 57 with a 40 percent chance of showers during the day. The high should be near 68.

Flooding in Northern Nevada

A broad state of emergency prompted by flooding will remain in effect in Nevada for at least the next several days, with road damage reported in some areas and another wave of wind and rain predicted, an aide to Gov. Joe Lombardo told The Associated Press on Monday.

All but four of the state’s 17 counties are now included in the emergency declaration the Republican governor originally enacted last week for four counties and Yomba Shoshone tribal lands.

Elizabeth Ray, the governor’s communications aide, told AP Monday that emergency managers were concerned about National Weather Service projections of more wet and windy weather during the next several days across northern Nevada.

Most of the northern half of the state remained under a flood watch through Wednesday evening, from the California state line at Reno and Lake Tahoe to the Nevada-Utah line. Only Clark County and the rural counties of Lincoln, Lander and Pershing were not listed in the governor’s declaration.

The National Weather Service in Reno issued a high wind watch through Tuesday, and a flood watch through Wednesday. The weather service in Elko said residents in northern Nevada should “expect renewed flooding in areas that have just experienced flood impacts.” It added that mainstream river flooding was not expected.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

