New record: It’s been 291 days without a 100-degree high in Las Vegas
Harry Reid International Airport hit 97 degrees Monday, which means Las Vegas has failed to reach 100 degrees for 291 straight days.
An official 100-degree day remains elusive for Las Vegas this summer. But it will be here — in a big way — by the weekend, if not sooner.
The official measuring station at Harry Reid International Airport topped out at 97 degrees Monday. Setting a new record, Las Vegas has failed to reach 100 degrees for 291 straight days, according to the National Weather Service.
After topping out at 97°F today, Las Vegas has failed to reach 100° for 291 straight days.
This breaks the all-time longest streak of consecutive days below 100° set in 1964-1965 (290 days). Temperature data for Las Vegas goes back to 1937. #nvwx #vegasweather
The old record of 290 consecutive days below 100 was set from Sept. 13, 1964, to June 29, 1965.
June 30, 1965, is the latest in the year a 100 has been reached at the airport while May 1, 1947, is the earliest. May 24 is the average date for reaching 100 at the airport.
While weekdays will flirt with 100, the weekend forecast calls for a high of 103 on Friday, 107 on Saturday and 109 on Sunday.
