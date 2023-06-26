New record: It’s been 291 days without a 100-degree high in Las Vegas

Harry Reid International Airport hit 97 degrees Monday, which means Las Vegas has failed to reach 100 degrees for 291 straight days.

Sebastian Sotelo, 7, of Las Vegas, from left, plays with his brother Elias, 8, and his sister Aliayh, 8, at Baker Park, Monday, June 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A buggy cruises across the desert within the Nellis Dunes as hot weather moving into the valley on Saturday, June 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

ATV riders prepare for a ride within the Nellis Dunes as hot weather moving into the valley on Saturday, June 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

ATV riders take a ride within the Nellis Dunes as hot weather moving into the valley on Saturday, June 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

ATV riders receive instructions before a ride within the Nellis Dunes as hot weather moving into the valley on Saturday, June 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

ATV riders take a ride within the Nellis Dunes as hot weather moving into the valley on Saturday, June 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A dust devil spins across the desert within the Nellis Dunes as hot weather moving into the valley on Saturday, June 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

An ATV rider navigates a road within the Nellis Dunes as hot weather moving into the valley on Saturday, June 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Buggies descend from to the top of a rise within the Nellis Dunes as hot weather moving into the valley on Saturday, June 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

An ATV rider gets to the top of a rise within the Nellis Dunes as hot weather moving into the valley on Saturday, June 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A golfer stays cool beneath an umbrella on the course at the Las Vegas Golf Club as hot weather moving into the valley on Saturday, June 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Sebastian Sotelo, 7, of Las Vegas, center, plays with his sisters Jane, 11, from left, Gabby, 11, and Aliayh, 8, at Baker Park, Monday, June 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aliayh Sotelo, 8, of Las Vegas, left, plays with her sister Jane, 11, at Baker Park, Monday, June 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aliayh Sotelo, 8, of Las Vegas, plays with her brothers and her sisters at Baker Park, Monday, June 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An official 100-degree day remains elusive for Las Vegas this summer. But it will be here — in a big way — by the weekend, if not sooner.

The official measuring station at Harry Reid International Airport topped out at 97 degrees Monday. Setting a new record, Las Vegas has failed to reach 100 degrees for 291 straight days, according to the National Weather Service.

After topping out at 97°F today, Las Vegas has failed to reach 100° for 291 straight days. This breaks the all-time longest streak of consecutive days below 100° set in 1964-1965 (290 days). Temperature data for Las Vegas goes back to 1937. #nvwx #vegasweather — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) June 27, 2023

The old record of 290 consecutive days below 100 was set from Sept. 13, 1964, to June 29, 1965.

June 30, 1965, is the latest in the year a 100 has been reached at the airport while May 1, 1947, is the earliest. May 24 is the average date for reaching 100 at the airport.

While weekdays will flirt with 100, the weekend forecast calls for a high of 103 on Friday, 107 on Saturday and 109 on Sunday.

