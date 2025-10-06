New week in October, same old weather in Las Vegas

The valley will see a high of 84 degrees Monday, according to the National Weather Service forecast. And as with the weekend, the temperature will cool off to the mid 60s overnight.

The weather in Las Vegas this week will look very similar to the week prior. The valley will see dry conditions with a warming trend with high pressure building up, according to the National Weather Service.

For the first few days this week the NWS said that will be the norm. In a post on X, the weather service said Tuesday and Wednesday will see much of the same, though Thursday through Saturday will have a possibility of more storms coming through Southern Nevada.

Pleasant conditions expected through midweek, with mostly sunny skies, light breezes, & mild temps. Gusty winds & chances of showers & t-storms expected over the weekend as we assess how Tropical Storm Priscilla interacts with an incoming Pacific NW weather system. pic.twitter.com/hu5JfQvbq8 — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) October 5, 2025

September wrap up

On Sunday, the NWS released their official September review in a post on X. The average temperature in September was 83.5 degrees, with the warmest day occurring on the first of the month at 106 degrees, and the coolest day was shared between the 26th and 29th at 67 degrees.

Las Vegas received just 0.28 inches of precipitation in September, which was just a touch below average.

The September review is in! 🗞️ Overall, a pretty typical month with temperatures and precipitation very close to monthly averages. After a very dry monsoon, some welcome rainfall arrived thanks to remnants of Mario in the middle of the month. #VegasWeather pic.twitter.com/btGXIDqQNJ — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) October 5, 2025

2-day forecast

Tuesday: High 85, low 65

Wednesday: High 88, Low near 67

