New year, no rain: It was another ‘dry January’ in Las Vegas

Say goodbye to another “dry January” in Las Vegas.

The month started out wet, but the clouds parted after the first week and the valley got stuck in an extended warm-and-dry pattern.

Harry Reid International Airport ended up with just 0.14 inches of rain in January, almost half-an-inch below normal, the National Weather Service said. Most of that rain came on New Year’s Day.

Since 2020, Las Vegas has reached or eclipsed the average January rainfall total of 0.56 inches only once (0.68 inches in 2023). In 2025 and in 2020, the valley recorded no January rain. In 2022, the airport only saw .06 inches in the month.

Also, it was the fifth-warmest January on record, with an average of 52.1 degrees (2.6 degrees above normal). The warmest January happened in 2003 (54.1 degrees). Records date back to 1937.

The rest of this week should stay above normal, said Andy Gorelow of the weather service. Expect highs in the low 70s, about 10 degrees above normal. But no records will be broken, he said.

Change coming next week

This year is starting to feel like a repeat of last year.

In 2025, the airport didn’t see any rain until Feb. 13 (0.57 inches), ending Las Vegas’ streak of 214 days without measurable rain. The year ended up as the wettest in Las Vegas since 2019.

Rain is back in the forecast for the valley as mid-February arrives next week.

A Pacific Ocean storm is expected to affect Southern Nevada as soon as Feb. 10 as a “more active weather pattern” takes shape, the agency said.

But “it’s not a strong system,” said Gorelow, who noted it’s too early to tell how wet the valley will get. Temperatures should drop to the low 60s, which is normal for mid-February.

January weather highlights

Warmest day: Jan. 14 (73 degrees).

Coldest day: Jan. 10 (34 degrees). The valley was hit with a freeze warning, the first of winter.

Windiest day: Jan. 8 (gusts up to 30 mph). Strong winds caused scattered power outages throughout the valley.

