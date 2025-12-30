New Year’s Eve rain forecast cancels Southern Nevada block party

Here’s the rundown of what weather to expect in Las Vegas on New Year’s Eve.

Yes, that was a tornado in Los Angeles on Christmas

One Southern Nevada New Year’s Eve event may have been canceled because of rain forecasts, but meteorologists don’t expect weather to cancel much of anything on the Las Vegas Strip.

Main Street Boulder City Director Michelle Caven released a statement on Tuesday announcing the cancellation of the city’s scheduled block party. She said organizers know that people are “understandably disappointed,” but the combination of a 50 to 70 percent chance of rain along with cold temperatures and high humidity was too risky.

“With outdoor staging, sound, lighting, and electrical production involved, this puts us beyond our safety and production threshold for moving forward,” Caven said. “After communicating with our downtown businesses and event partners and talking through the risks, we’ve made the decision to cancel the New Year’s Eve Street Party.”

Tourists on the Strip or Fremont Street shouldn’t expect many disruptions, however.

Chris Outler of the National Weather Service said in an interview on Tuesday that models are showing that the bulk of the rain will come between 5 and 10 p.m., with a 60 to 70 percent chance of rain for the greater Las Vegas Valley.

It will be chilly, too, with a low of 48 degrees on Wednesday night.

“We’re not expecting it to be a washout, but it’s just going to be a little wet and drizzly,” Outler said.

When it comes to fireworks, the bigger factor is wind, Outler said. Rain could affect visibility of the fireworks but doesn’t present any safety concerns.

Meteorologists are expecting only light winds at less than 5 mph, Outler said, which could cause firework smoke to stay around for a few hours into the early morning hours as a haze.

Contact Alan Halaly at ahalaly@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlanHalaly on X.