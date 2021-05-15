Nice, but windy Saturday forecast for Las Vegas

Saturday will bring afternoon winds gusting near 35 mph and a high near 94 in Las Vegas, according to the National Weather Service.

A high near 94 is forecast for Las Vegas on Saturday, May 15, 2021, according to the National Weather Service.

A Saturday high temperature around 94 in Las Vegas will be noticeably nicer than the 98 recorded Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Also to be felt will be stiffer winds starting in the late morning and gusting to 35 mph during the afternoon, causing a red flag warning for Southern Nevada and northwest Arizona.

High Fire Danger on Saturday. Please use caution whether you are recreating in the wilderness or living in town. Prepare accordingly and follow guidance from local fire authorities @lakemeadnps @mohavecounty @ClarkCountyNV @LincolnNV @LasVegasFD #nvwx #azwx #firesafety pic.twitter.com/sERv8fL01P — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) May 14, 2021

“It will be windy and with the dry weather we’ve had there will be an increased fire danger,” weather service meteorologist Trevor Boucher said.

The red flag warning runs from 10 a.m. through 7 p.m. Saturday.

South-southwest winds of 20-25 mph with gusts to 40 mph are forecast to combine with prolonged dry conditions and relative humidity in the single digits to cause a high risk of fire spread if there is ignition.

Any fires that develop will spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

The Sunday high will be around 84 as a front moves through the region.

No chance of rain is forecast.

Las Vegas has not recorded a triple-digit high yet this month, topping out at 98 on May 6, Thursday and Friday.

“It’s coming soon,” Boucher said. Highs in the coming week are expected to be around 90 through the work week.

