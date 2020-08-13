No end seen for Las Vegas heat wave that may reach record levels

Las Vegas sits in an excessive heat warning through Monday with temperatures expected in the 110s, perhaps setting records, according to the National Weather Service. (Review-Journal file photo)

An excessive heat warning begins Friday morning for all of Clark County except higher elevations as well as southern Nye County, all of Lincoln County and northwest Arizona, the National Weather service said Wednesday. It extends through Monday evening.

A heat advisory has been issued for the Spring Mountains, Sheep Range and higher Clark County elevations. High temperatures near 90 are forecast in Kyle Canyon and up to 107 in Red Rock Canyon.

“Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 110 to 120 are expected,” the weather service said.

⚠️UPGRADED ⚠️ The Excessive Heat Watch has been upgraded to an Excessive Heat Warning for much of southern NV, southeast CA, and northwest AZ for Friday thru Monday. 🥵 Expect hottest days to be Saturday & Sunday. #VegasWeather #CAwx #NVwx #AZwx https://t.co/UeKAYwVfRI — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) August 13, 2020

Sunday is projected to be the hottest day in Las Vegas with a high of 113. Temperatures in the Colorado River Valley could reach 115 to 120.

It’s possible some high temperature marks could be reached during the weekend. The record for Aug. 14 is 111, set in 2002. The Aug. 15 record high is 113, set in 1939. The Aug. 16 record is 111, also set in 1939.

And, don’t expect the heat to end when the warning or advisories expire.

“It’s likely that the warning will be extended into the middle of next week,” meteorologist John Adair said.

Thursday forecast

Clouds will develop Thursday, but chances of precipitation appear to be slim. Higher elevations in Clark County have a 10 to 15 percent chance of getting a sprinkle or light shower, Adair said. A high near 107 is forecast. The overnight low will be close to 90.

Thursday will be the 43rd consecutive day with a high temperature of 100 or more at McCarran International Airport. The record is 66 days, set from June 27 to Aug. 31, 1944. The second-longest streak is 46 days in 1988, according to the weather service.

