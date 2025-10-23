No rain expected Thursday in Southern Nevada
According to the National Weather Service forecast, Thursday will differ from Wednesday morning’s thunderstorms, and will instead have clear skies and a high of 82 degrees.
There shouldn’t be any October rain Thursday in Southern Nevada.
According to the National Weather Service forecast, Thursday will differ from Wednesday morning’s thunderstorms, and will instead have clear skies and a high of 82 degrees. The overnight low will be 61 degrees, and some clouds are expected to roll in throughout the evening.
2 day forecast
Friday: High 82, sunny
Saturday: High 84
Contact Kevin J. Barr at kbarr@reviewjournal.com.