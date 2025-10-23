66°F
No rain expected Thursday in Southern Nevada

There shouldn't be any October rain Thursday in Southern Nevada. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The sun rises over the valley and Strip on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Las Vegas (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 23, 2025 - 5:30 am
 

There shouldn’t be any October rain Thursday in Southern Nevada.

According to the National Weather Service forecast, Thursday will differ from Wednesday morning’s thunderstorms, and will instead have clear skies and a high of 82 degrees. The overnight low will be 61 degrees, and some clouds are expected to roll in throughout the evening.

2 day forecast

Friday: High 82, sunny

Saturday: High 84

Contact Kevin J. Barr at kbarr@reviewjournal.com.

