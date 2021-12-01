66°F
No rain, record warmth describe November in Las Vegas

Warm fall temperatures continue
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 1, 2021 - 5:30 am
 
Updated December 1, 2021 - 3:42 pm
Visitors to the Las Vegas Strip ride escalators with Caesars Palace in the background on Friday, March 19, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Pedestrians walk past Bellagio on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The past month was the warmest November recorded in Las Vegas weather history, according to the National Weather Service.

The average temperature was 63.4 degrees, topping the previous 62.8 average set in 2017. Records have been kept since 1937.

No rain fell during the month, the 11th time since 1937 that no November precipitation was registered at McCarran International Airport, the official measuring station for the Las Vegas Valley.

Another sign of the long warm spell is the last reading of freezing, 32 degrees, was Feb. 5, 2020.

“We did not have a single freeze (day) last winter,” meteorologist Jenn Varian said.

The warm late fall weather will continue to grace the valley in coming days.

As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, the high at McCarran was 75, the highest reading ever for Dec. 1. The record was 74, set in 1940. The normal high is 61.

Conditions will be similar Thursday with highs forecast to be in the low 70s through the weekend before dipping into the mid-60s by the middle of next week.

The precipitation total for the year is 1.58 inches, with the norm being 3.73 as of Dec. 1.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter. —

THE LATEST