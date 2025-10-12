No rain today: Back to sunshine in Las Vegas
As the weekend comes to a close Las Vegans can expect a high topping out at 79 degrees, according to the National Weather Service forecast.
The Las Vegas Valley remains dry on Sunday, leaving the rain from Tropical Storm Priscilla in its rearview.
As the weekend comes to a close Las Vegans can expect a high topping out at 79 degrees, according to the National Weather Service forecast. The skies will remain clear, with sunshine throughout the day — though overnight some clouds are expected to roll in.
Through the evening the temperature will drop to the overnight low around 60 degrees.
2 day forecast
Monday: High near 80, gusting winds up to 28 mph
Tuesday: High 79, breezy
2025 rain events
Oct. 10: Remnants of Tropical Storm Priscilla soak the valley, causing multiple event cancellations.
Sept. 18: The valley’s long dry streak ends, thanks to remnants from Tropical Storm Mario.
July 3: Some showers fell across the area but a strong dust storm caused widespread power outages in the east valley.
June 5: In a rare event for June, showers caused a few disruptions across the valley.
May 6: An “exceptionally rare” May storm shattered rain records.
March 17: Strong winds and a few showers swept through the valley on St. Patrick’s Day.
