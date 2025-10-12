63°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas Weather

No rain today: Back to sunshine in Las Vegas

The downtown skyline is seen as as the sun sets on Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase ...
The downtown skyline is seen as as the sun sets on Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
More Stories
Eric Federizo, 5, plays in the water as a storm front passes over Huckleberry Park Friday, Oct. ...
The calm after Priscilla: Sunny and clear Saturday in Las Vegas
Cars travel through flood water on McLeod Drive near Desert Inn Road Friday, October 10, 2025, ...
2 rescued, 1 missing after rain deluges wash near Las Vegas Strip
Priscilla storms shatter rain record, cause chaos in Las Vegas Valley — PHOTOS
Parts of Las Vegas Valley see some rain, thanks to Priscilla — PHOTOS
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 12, 2025 - 7:00 am
 

The Las Vegas Valley remains dry on Sunday, leaving the rain from Tropical Storm Priscilla in its rearview.

As the weekend comes to a close Las Vegans can expect a high topping out at 79 degrees, according to the National Weather Service forecast. The skies will remain clear, with sunshine throughout the day — though overnight some clouds are expected to roll in.

Through the evening the temperature will drop to the overnight low around 60 degrees.

2 day forecast

Monday: High near 80, gusting winds up to 28 mph

Tuesday: High 79, breezy

2025 rain events

Oct. 10: Remnants of Tropical Storm Priscilla soak the valley, causing multiple event cancellations.

Sept. 18: The valley’s long dry streak ends, thanks to remnants from Tropical Storm Mario.

July 3: Some showers fell across the area but a strong dust storm caused widespread power outages in the east valley.

June 5: In a rare event for June, showers caused a few disruptions across the valley.

May 6: An “exceptionally rare” May storm shattered rain records.

March 17: Strong winds and a few showers swept through the valley on St. Patrick’s Day.

Contact Kevin J. Barr at kbarr@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES