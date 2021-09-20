70°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Las Vegas Weather

Normal temperatures, breezy conditions expected Monday in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 20, 2021 - 5:30 am
 
New York New York is seen as a large American flag blows in the wind during a windy morning on ...
New York New York is seen as a large American flag blows in the wind during a windy morning on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, in Las Vegas. Winds could reach 25 mph on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, according to the National Weather Service. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Winds are expected to rise Monday afternoon as near-normal temperatures continue in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

Afternoon winds could reach 25 mph, thanks to a trough just northeast of Las Vegas as it moves eastward.

A high temperature near 91 is forecast after a 93 was reached Sunday.

Similar conditions are forecast for Tuesday before temperatures could rise into the upper 90s on Wednesday, said meteorologist Morgan Stessman.

“There may be some increased cloud cover on Thursday to keep it a little cooler,” Stressman said.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
3 quick takeaways from Raiders-Steelers game
3 quick takeaways from Raiders-Steelers game
2
LETTER: COVID hospitalization numbers aren’t what they’re cracked up to be
LETTER: COVID hospitalization numbers aren’t what they’re cracked up to be
3
North Las Vegas company aims to deliver affordable modular homes
North Las Vegas company aims to deliver affordable modular homes
4
Nevada Highway Patrol trooper departures grow in 2021
Nevada Highway Patrol trooper departures grow in 2021
5
Donald Trump odds to win 2024 presidential election improve again
Donald Trump odds to win 2024 presidential election improve again
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
THE LATEST