North central Clark County under flash flood warning
A flash flood warning has been issued for north central Clark County by the National Weather Service.
⚠️Flash Flood Warning⚠️
📍North Central Clark County including Coyote Springs and HWY 93
⌚Until 7:45 PM
⛈️ Heavy rain, capable of flash flooding, is occurring in the area. If you encounter a flooded roadway; turn around, don't drown. #NVwx pic.twitter.com/WTX1lo90lJ
— NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) September 13, 2022
The warning concludes the areas of Coyote Springs and Highway 93 and is in effect until 7:45 p.m.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.