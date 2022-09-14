North central Clark County under flash flood warning

A flash flood warning has been issued for north central Clark County by the National Weather Service.

(Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

⚠️Flash Flood Warning⚠️ 📍North Central Clark County including Coyote Springs and HWY 93

⌚Until 7:45 PM ⛈️ Heavy rain, capable of flash flooding, is occurring in the area. If you encounter a flooded roadway; turn around, don't drown. #NVwx pic.twitter.com/WTX1lo90lJ — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) September 13, 2022

The warning concludes the areas of Coyote Springs and Highway 93 and is in effect until 7:45 p.m.

