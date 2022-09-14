87°F
North central Clark County under flash flood warning

Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 13, 2022 - 5:06 pm
 
(Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
(Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

A flash flood warning has been issued for north central Clark County by the National Weather Service.

The warning concludes the areas of Coyote Springs and Highway 93 and is in effect until 7:45 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

