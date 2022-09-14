80°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
know-nevada
Thing to do
Las Vegas Weather

North eastern Clark County has flash flood warning

Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 13, 2022 - 5:06 pm
 
Updated September 13, 2022 - 9:30 pm
(Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
(Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

A flash flood warning was issued for north eastern Clark County by the National Weather Service.

Moapa, Logandale, and Overton was under a flash flood warning until 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Heavy rain and 40+ mph winds were expected Tuesday night in both north central and north eastern Clark County.

The flash flood warning in north central Clark County that included the areas of Coyote Springs and Highway 93 expired at 7:45 p.m Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

MOST READ
1
Monkeys, Skee-Ball and nudity: Recalling the Strip’s wildest casino
Monkeys, Skee-Ball and nudity: Recalling the Strip’s wildest casino
2
Station Casinos begins demolition of 2 local properties
Station Casinos begins demolition of 2 local properties
3
Robert Telles faced domestic violence charges after fight with wife in car, home
Robert Telles faced domestic violence charges after fight with wife in car, home
4
Henderson water company goes bankrupt amid falling lake levels
Henderson water company goes bankrupt amid falling lake levels
5
Video captures suspect minutes before reporter’s killing
Video captures suspect minutes before reporter’s killing
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
THE LATEST
 
Heat wave stretches on
By and / RJ

As a scorching heat wave continues to embroil Las Vegas and the Southwest, Tuesday’s high temperature in Sin City peaked at 110 degrees.