North eastern Clark County has flash flood warning

A flash flood warning had been issued for north eastern Clark County by the National Weather Service.

(Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

A flash flood warning was issued for north eastern Clark County by the National Weather Service.

Moapa, Logandale, and Overton was under a flash flood warning until 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Heavy rain and 40+ mph winds were expected Tuesday night in both north central and north eastern Clark County.

The flash flood warning in north central Clark County that included the areas of Coyote Springs and Highway 93 expired at 7:45 p.m Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.