Northerly winds expected to chill Las Vegas on Saturday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 23, 2022 - 5:30 am
 
Northerly winds with gusts to 23 mph are expected in the Las Vegas Valley on Saturday, April 23, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. A motorist passes by on Main Street as winds bring in a dust storm on Monday, April 11, 2022, over the Las Vegas Valley. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Gusty north winds will make for a chilly Saturday in the Las Vegas Valley, says the National Weather Service.

Sunday will be similar. and slightly warmer.

Under a sunny sky, breezes will be from 11 to 16 mph with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Saturday night will be mostly clear with winds diminishing to around 9-11 mph. The Sunday morning low should be near 55.

The high Sunday should be near 79 with north-northeast winds of 13-16 mph gusting as high as 23 mph.

High temperatures are forecast to climb to 84 on Monday, 92 on Tuesday and 93 on Wednesday.

