Northerly winds expected to chill Las Vegas on Saturday
Gusty north winds will make for a chilly Saturday in the Las Vegas Valley, says the National Weather Service.
Gusty north winds will make for a chilly Saturday in the Las Vegas Valley, says the National Weather Service.
Sunday will be similar. and slightly warmer.
Under a sunny sky, breezes will be from 11 to 16 mph with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Saturday night will be mostly clear with winds diminishing to around 9-11 mph. The Sunday morning low should be near 55.
The high Sunday should be near 79 with north-northeast winds of 13-16 mph gusting as high as 23 mph.
High temperatures are forecast to climb to 84 on Monday, 92 on Tuesday and 93 on Wednesday.
Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.