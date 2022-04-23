Northerly winds expected to chill Las Vegas on Saturday

Gusty north winds will make for a chilly Saturday in the Las Vegas Valley, says the National Weather Service.

Northerly winds with gusts to 23 mph are expected in the Las Vegas Valley on Saturday, April 23, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. A motorist passes by on Main Street as winds bring in a dust storm on Monday, April 11, 2022, over the Las Vegas Valley. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Gusty north winds will make for a chilly Saturday in the Las Vegas Valley, says the National Weather Service.

Sunday will be similar. and slightly warmer.

Under a sunny sky, breezes will be from 11 to 16 mph with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Saturday night will be mostly clear with winds diminishing to around 9-11 mph. The Sunday morning low should be near 55.

The high Sunday should be near 79 with north-northeast winds of 13-16 mph gusting as high as 23 mph.

High temperatures are forecast to climb to 84 on Monday, 92 on Tuesday and 93 on Wednesday.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.