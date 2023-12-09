Northerly winds to 45 mph forecast south, west of Las Vegas

Winds could gust as high as 24 mph in the valley and 45 mph south and west of Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, according to the National Weather Service. A dust devil spins across the desert within the Nellis Dunes as hot weather moving into the valley on Saturday, June 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Wind gusts to 45 mph are possible Saturday in southern Clark County as well as across much of the region.

A wind advisory began at midnight Friday and runs until 4 p.m. Saturday, says the National Weather Service.

Northerly winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph are forecast in areas that include Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Lake Havasu, the Upper Colorado River Valley and San Bernardino County.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Unsecured objects will be blown around, says the weather service.

In Las Vegas, the Saturday high should be near 56 with a sunny sky. winds of 13-16 mph could gust to 24 mph.

The Sunday low should be near 37 with northwest winds dropping to 3-6 mph. The Sunday high should be near 58.

Highs early next week will be in the low 60s with lows around 40.

