Northern half of Las Vegas gets rain, but no more expected Thursday

No significant rain is expected to develop the rest of the day, and drier air is expected for a clear Friday.

Rainfall from .02 to .24 of an inch fell on north and northwest Las Vegas on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, according to Regional Flood Control District gauges. The National Weather Service said it is not expecting more showers on Thursday. Storm clouds brew over the Strip on Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Thursday morning showers that dropped up to a quarter-inch of rain on parts of northwest Las Vegas are not likely to be repeated this afternoon.

“Some of the high-resolution weather models got a bit excited and had showers developing this afternoon,” National Weather Service meteorologist Morgan Stessman said. “We’ve had cooler air and not as many clouds overhead, so that’s not going to happen.”

No significant rain is expected to develop the rest of the day, and drier air will move in for a clear Friday, Stessman said. The temperature at the Las Vegas airport had only reached 90 degrees as of 2 p.m., well below the seasonal norm.

Corn Creek on the west side of the Sheep Mountains received .24 of an inch earlier Thursday while Mount Charleston recorded .20 of an inch. A gauge on Summerlin Parkway showed .16 of an inch as did one at The Lakes. Much of the northern half of the valley received from .02 to .08 of an inch.

No Regional Flood Control District gauges showed rainfall in the southern half of the valley, the lone exception being a gauge on Blue Diamond near South Decatur Boulevard than logged .31 of an inch.

The Friday high should be near 100 with winds possibly gusting to 22 mph, according to the latest forecast.

Isolated storms are a possibility on Saturday and Sunday with highs around 100.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on X, formerly known as Twitter.