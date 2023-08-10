92°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Las Vegas Weather

Northern half of Las Vegas gets rain, but no more expected Thursday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 10, 2023 - 2:21 pm
 
Rainfall from .02 to .24 of an inch fell on north and northwest Las Vegas on Thursday, Aug. 10, ...
Rainfall from .02 to .24 of an inch fell on north and northwest Las Vegas on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, according to Regional Flood Control District gauges. The National Weather Service said it is not expecting more showers on Thursday. Storm clouds brew over the Strip on Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Thursday morning showers that dropped up to a quarter-inch of rain on parts of northwest Las Vegas are not likely to be repeated this afternoon.

“Some of the high-resolution weather models got a bit excited and had showers developing this afternoon,” National Weather Service meteorologist Morgan Stessman said. “We’ve had cooler air and not as many clouds overhead, so that’s not going to happen.”

No significant rain is expected to develop the rest of the day, and drier air will move in for a clear Friday, Stessman said. The temperature at the Las Vegas airport had only reached 90 degrees as of 2 p.m., well below the seasonal norm.

Corn Creek on the west side of the Sheep Mountains received .24 of an inch earlier Thursday while Mount Charleston recorded .20 of an inch. A gauge on Summerlin Parkway showed .16 of an inch as did one at The Lakes. Much of the northern half of the valley received from .02 to .08 of an inch.

No Regional Flood Control District gauges showed rainfall in the southern half of the valley, the lone exception being a gauge on Blue Diamond near South Decatur Boulevard than logged .31 of an inch.

The Friday high should be near 100 with winds possibly gusting to 22 mph, according to the latest forecast.

Isolated storms are a possibility on Saturday and Sunday with highs around 100.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on X, formerly known as Twitter.

MOST READ
1
$1.6M slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$1.6M slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
2
Lawsuit attempts to stop hot LA eatery from opening at new Strip resort
Lawsuit attempts to stop hot LA eatery from opening at new Strip resort
3
Ex-Raiders player Henry Ruggs sentenced in fatal DUI crash
Ex-Raiders player Henry Ruggs sentenced in fatal DUI crash
4
Woman with 7 DUI arrests gets 2 to 5 years in prison
Woman with 7 DUI arrests gets 2 to 5 years in prison
5
Las Vegas home listings drop by more than half, report shows
Las Vegas home listings drop by more than half, report shows
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Vegas ties record of 110 or higher at 10 days; day ends with stormy conditions
Vegas ties record of 110 or higher at 10 days; day ends with stormy conditions
Breezes, clouds and chances of rain forecast for Las Vegas
Breezes, clouds and chances of rain forecast for Las Vegas
August begins with a bang as storms hit Summerlin, western valley
August begins with a bang as storms hit Summerlin, western valley
One degree short: Las Vegas fails to break heat record
One degree short: Las Vegas fails to break heat record
Thunderstorm, small hail hits Henderson during July heat wave
Thunderstorm, small hail hits Henderson during July heat wave
Past 14 days hottest 2 weeks in Las Vegas history, says weather service
Past 14 days hottest 2 weeks in Las Vegas history, says weather service