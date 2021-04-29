63°F
Not 100, but summer heat to move into Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 29, 2021 - 4:30 am
 
Sweat drips off the brow of Annie's Kitchen pit master Quincy Reynolds as he prepares ribs for ...
Sweat drips off the brow of Annie's Kitchen pit master Quincy Reynolds as he prepares ribs for to-go orders at the restaurant on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. The early summer heat experienced one year ago will return this weeked with a high in the upper 90s on Friday, April 30, 2021, and Saturday, May 1, 2021, according to the National Weather Service. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Winds that gusted into the mid-20s Wednesday will dissipate and the high temperature will escalate for a toasty Thursday in Las Vegas, according to the National Weather Service.

The forecast calls for easterly winds of 7-10 mph in the afternoon with a high near 89. The overnight low will be close to 70.

Friday will have a definite summer feel with a high near 97 accompanied with light breezes. The late April norm is around 83. The record high for April 30 is 99, set in 1981.

McCarran International Airport has never had a high of 100 during the month of April.

“There’s a 10 to 15% chance, so not really much of a chance,” weather service meteorologist Clay Morgan said.

Saturday should be close to 97 with a few more clouds.

After a high of 90 on Sunday, a cold front is forecast to move into the valley on Sunday night, dropping the high to 87, just a few degrees above normal.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

