Not likely a record, but Christmas will be warm in Las Vegas

Gradual rise in temperatures all week will make for a warm Christmas, says the National Weather Service.

With rising temperatures and a high near 53 on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, hiking at Red Rock Canyon might be popular during Christmas week. Marilyn Leiva, of California, takes a photo of her boyfriend, Jonathan Romo, left, and his brother Jacob Romo, both from California, at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

It’s beginning to look like … a toasty warm (seasonably speaking) Christmas Day for Las Vegas.

With temperatures gradually warming from the low 50s, the current National Weather Service forecast calls for a 63 on Christmas Day.

The Monday high should be near 53 with a sunny sky and nearly calm winds from the east-northeast.

🥶We will start off the week with slightly below average temperatures, but by the middle of the week temperatures will have warmed up to above average values for the end of December. 📈🌡️☀️#NVwx #CAwx #AZwx #VegasWeather pic.twitter.com/d2Wo7y9asB — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) December 18, 2022

After a morning low near 38 in the central valley, the Tuesday high should rise to near 56.

Wednesday and Thursday are projected to have highs near 59, before the highs rise to 63 on the day before and Christmas Day.

The warmest Christmas in Las Vegas weather history is 69 set in 1964 and the record coldest is 17 set in 1948.

Rain to end up 2” short

It appears that Las Vegas rainfall for the year will end up about half of normal.

As of Sunday, Harry Reid International Airport had recorded 2.13 inches of rain with the norm being 3.96 inches. The norm for the entire year is 4.18 inches.

“With the next two weeks looking warmer and drier, it looks like we’ll be two inches under the norm,” said weather service meteorologist Trevor Boucher.

