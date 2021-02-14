60°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Las Vegas Weather

NV Energy continues work to repair wind-damaged equipment

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 14, 2021 - 11:21 am
 
Updated February 14, 2021 - 12:56 pm
A fallen movie screen from the West Wind Las Vegas Drive-In blocks the westbound lanes of W Car ...
A fallen movie screen from the West Wind Las Vegas Drive-In blocks the westbound lanes of W Carey Avenue in North Las Vegas, on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Heavy winds knocked down a power line at the intersection of West Charleston Boulevard and Sout ...
Heavy winds knocked down a power line at the intersection of West Charleston Boulevard and South Torrey Pines Drive on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Traffic cones are blown over on Las Vegas Boulevard after Clark County issued a severe thunders ...
Traffic cones are blown over on Las Vegas Boulevard after Clark County issued a severe thunderstorm warning on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. Wind gusts of up to 70 mph were reported. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Vendors brace during sudden high winds at Fergusons Downtown in Las Vegas Saturday, Feb. 13, 20 ...
Vendors brace during sudden high winds at Fergusons Downtown in Las Vegas Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
North Las Vegas police divert vehicles on W Carey Avenue after a movie screen from the West Win ...
North Las Vegas police divert vehicles on W Carey Avenue after a movie screen from the West Wind Las Vegas Drive-In was blown into the road blocking westbound lanes, in North Las Vegas, on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

NV Energy crews worked through the night and into Sunday morning to repair equipment damaged by a wind storm that knocked out power for thousands in the Las Vegas Valley Saturday afternoon.

Shortly before noon Sunday, about 1,450 customers were without power in Clark County, according to NV Energy’s website. The power company could not estimate a restoration time, according to a post on Twitter.

Saturday’s storm toppled trees, power lines and traffic lights. Weather officials recorded gusts of 62 mph at McCarran International Airport and 64 mph at Nellis Air Force Base. The strongest gust — 73 mph — was recorded at North Las Vegas Airport.

By about 6 p.m. Saturday, more than 33,000 NV Energy customers in Clark County were without power.

But Sunday’s weather conditions are expected to be less intense.

“Today should be much quieter, but we do have some lingering wind to contend with,” National Weather Service meteorologist Chris Outler said.

Gusts between 25 and 35 mph are anticipated midday, but are expected to gradually decrease through the afternoon, he said. Skies are expected to stay mostly sunny with some high clouds. The forecast high is 60 degrees.

“It should otherwise be a pretty nice day,” Outler said.

No advisories are in effect for the Las Vegas Valley, but a lake wind advisory is in effect for Lake Mead, he said.

Winds are expected to be lighter Monday before blustery conditions return on Tuesday. Outler said Tuesday wind will still be lighter than Saturday, but gusts could reach 30 to 40 mph.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Storm blows through Las Vegas, thousands lose power
Storm blows through Las Vegas, thousands lose power
2
Balcony fire causes minor injuries at Las Vegas Strip resort
Balcony fire causes minor injuries at Las Vegas Strip resort
3
Brayden Smith, ‘Jeopardy!’ champ from Las Vegas, dies at 24
Brayden Smith, ‘Jeopardy!’ champ from Las Vegas, dies at 24
4
Commissioners should rename airport Las Vegas International
Commissioners should rename airport Las Vegas International
5
Harrah’s introduces first-of-its-kind craps game on the Strip
Harrah’s introduces first-of-its-kind craps game on the Strip
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
THE LATEST
Sylvia Hinojosa hikes up to the overlook as the clouds break on a snowy day in the Red Rock Con ...
Snow falls across Las Vegas Valley — PHOTOS
RJ

Parts of Las Vegas claimed a snow day on Tuesday after a winter storm swept across the valley. Check out the best photos from the RJ staff.