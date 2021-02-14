NV Energy continues work to repair wind-damaged equipment

Shortly before noon Sunday, about 1,450 customers were without power in Clark County, according to NV Energy’s website.

A fallen movie screen from the West Wind Las Vegas Drive-In blocks the westbound lanes of W Carey Avenue in North Las Vegas, on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Heavy winds knocked down a power line at the intersection of West Charleston Boulevard and South Torrey Pines Drive on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Traffic cones are blown over on Las Vegas Boulevard after Clark County issued a severe thunderstorm warning on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. Wind gusts of up to 70 mph were reported. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Vendors brace during sudden high winds at Fergusons Downtown in Las Vegas Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

North Las Vegas police divert vehicles on W Carey Avenue after a movie screen from the West Wind Las Vegas Drive-In was blown into the road blocking westbound lanes, in North Las Vegas, on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

NV Energy crews worked through the night and into Sunday morning to repair equipment damaged by a wind storm that knocked out power for thousands in the Las Vegas Valley Saturday afternoon.

Shortly before noon Sunday, about 1,450 customers were without power in Clark County, according to NV Energy’s website. The power company could not estimate a restoration time, according to a post on Twitter.

Our crews worked through the night and continue to repair damage by high winds. Many customers remain out of power and we are unable to provide an estimated time of restoration. We apologize for the inconvenience and are working to restore power safely and as quickly as possible. pic.twitter.com/5r2GWMdlWf — NV Energy (@NVEnergy) February 14, 2021

Saturday’s storm toppled trees, power lines and traffic lights. Weather officials recorded gusts of 62 mph at McCarran International Airport and 64 mph at Nellis Air Force Base. The strongest gust — 73 mph — was recorded at North Las Vegas Airport.

STORM DAMAGE: E108 at an apartment complex on east side for tree down, no injuries, crews just pulled for electrical wires down at another location. pic.twitter.com/BW8iRE9KmE — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) February 14, 2021

We continue to make repairs to our equipment damaged by today's high winds and to restore power to our customers in So. NV. We are unable to provide an estimated time of restoration and many customers may experience an extended outage. We apologize for the inconvenience. pic.twitter.com/Ui8Pg2BZSG — NV Energy (@NVEnergy) February 14, 2021

By about 6 p.m. Saturday, more than 33,000 NV Energy customers in Clark County were without power.

But Sunday’s weather conditions are expected to be less intense.

“Today should be much quieter, but we do have some lingering wind to contend with,” National Weather Service meteorologist Chris Outler said.

Gusts between 25 and 35 mph are anticipated midday, but are expected to gradually decrease through the afternoon, he said. Skies are expected to stay mostly sunny with some high clouds. The forecast high is 60 degrees.

“It should otherwise be a pretty nice day,” Outler said.

No advisories are in effect for the Las Vegas Valley, but a lake wind advisory is in effect for Lake Mead, he said.

Winds are expected to be lighter Monday before blustery conditions return on Tuesday. Outler said Tuesday wind will still be lighter than Saturday, but gusts could reach 30 to 40 mph.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

