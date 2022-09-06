NV Energy issues alert to conserve energy as airport reaches 106 at noon

Raising thermostats to at least 78 degrees and limiting energy use will help Southern Nevadans deal with heat spell, says NV Energy.

FILE - Energy conservation is vital to help Southern Nevadans get through the current heat wave, says NV Energy. Power lines are seen under a cloudy sky, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

NV Energy texted an energy alert shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday asking customers to conserve electricity for the next three days.

“A heat wave across the Western U.S, could create energy supply concerns,” the text stated. “Please reduce electricity usage on September 6, 7, & 8 between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. by adjusting the thermostat to 78 degrees or higher, avoid using large electrical appliances, turning off pool pumps and not charging electrical vehicles.”

An excessive heat warning covering the Las Vegas region was extended for the second time and now will expire Thursday evening, said the National Weather Service.

Tuesday will likely be the hottest day of the heat spell and perhaps the warmest day of the year.

The official measuring station at Harry Reid International Airport showed the thermometer reached 100 at 10:15 a.m. and 106 by noon.

The forecast high for Tuesday is 111, according to the weather service. Winds will be light and variable with a sunny sky.

The Wednesday low will be near 85 before rising to around 108.

Multiple media reports said California was considering rolling blackouts starting Monday to deal with excessive demand during the hottest part of the excessive heat.

Clark County cooling stations were closed Monday for Labor Day, but are to be open Tuesday.

Key safety precautions

— Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

— Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles.

— Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

— Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible. Nausea, dizziness, headaches and muscle cramps are signs of heat exhaustion. With continued exposure to high heat and sunlight, the body could begin to experience multi-organ failure.

— Avoid outdoor activities in the hottest part of the day.

— To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Nevada workers at risk for heat illness have new protections.

— Heat stroke is an emergency. Call 911.

High temperatures in Las Vegas are projected to trend downward with a 108 on Thursday, 103 on Friday and 95 on Saturday — with a slight chance of showers. Sunday should top out around 94 and showers are also possible.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or 702-863-4285. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.