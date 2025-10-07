October rain in Las Vegas? It may happen this week

Hurricane Priscilla is spinning off the coast of western Mexico and will likely affect the weather in Southern Nevada, Southern California and Arizona.

Clouds linger over the Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday, Jan, 29, 2019. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Priscilla forms in the easter Pacific off Mexico, Oct. 5, 2025. (NOAA via AP)

There was Mario in September. Priscilla could be coming in October.

Hurricane Priscilla is spinning off the coast of western Mexico and will likely affect the weather in Southern Nevada, Southern California and Arizona later this week.

Las Vegas received much-needed rain last month from the remnants of Tropical Storm Mario.

But in Priscilla’s case, there’s a “lot of uncertainty” about how much the storm will affect the valley, said Ashley Nickerson of the National Weather Service in Las Vegas.

Priscilla is expected to intensify to a Category 2 storm and approach major hurricane status over the next few days, the Associated Press reported late Monday.

The storm appears “stronger than Mario,” Nickerson said, and its remnants could have a significant impact on the valley, especially Thursday night and Friday.

Priscilla is expected to make landfall Friday night over the northern Baja peninsula and move northeast toward southern Arizona, according to the National Hurricane Center.

For now, there’s a a 50 percent chance of rain Thursday and Friday in the valley.

October has a reputation for being a very dry month in Las Vegas. The last time Harry Reid International Airport recorded rain in October was 2023, at .13 inches on Oct. 1. Nickerson said the airport gets 0.32 inches during an average October.

Nickerson explained that a late monsoon season and hurricanes can produce showers in the valley in October. The monsoon officially ended Sept. 30, and hurricane season isn’t over until Nov. 30.

So far in 2025, the airport has recorded 2.33 inches of rain, 0.83 inches below normal. An average calendar year is 4.19 inches.

In August 2023, the remnants from Hurricane Hilary wreaked havoc on parts of the valley and surrounding mountains. It forced the closure of Earl B. Lundy Elementary School on Mount Charleston, which recently reopened.

5-day forecast

Tuesday: sunny, 83.

Wednesday: sunny, 85.

Thursday: 50 percent chance of rain, 84

Friday: 50 percent chance of rain, 83

Saturday: 30 percent of rain, 80.

Contact Mark Davis at mdavis@reviewjournal.com.