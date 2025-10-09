October rain: Priscilla’s remnants bearing down on Las Vegas today

The remnants of Tropical Storm Priscilla are expected to move into Southern Nevada, bringing a good chance of thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service.

This image shows Hurricane Priscilla in the East Pacific Ocean off the coast of Mexico. (NOAA via AP)

Lightning appears in the sky Monday, June 2, 2025, near Interstate 11 and North Durango Drive in Las Vegas. (Traci Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Heavy clouds roll in over the Las Vegas Strip in 2019. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The remnants of Tropical Storm Priscilla are expected to move into Southern Nevada today, bringing a muggy start to the day, and a good chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service.

“We’re looking at moisture starting to move in overnight and then into early tomorrow morning, so it’ll probably feel a little muggier out,” said Morgan Stessman, a meteorologist with the NWS office in Las Vegas.

The storms will likely move from the south to the north throughout the day, Stessman said, with storms capable of producing heavy rain, gusting winds, and even small hail.

“Whether or not Las Vegas will see the heavier rain … sort of depends on where the thunderstorms develop,” Stessman said.

The NWS forecasts a 50 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms today, increasing to nearly 70 percent Thursday night. Temperatures are expected to reach the mid-80s, with low near the 70s.

Rain totals are expected around 0.4 inches across most of the valley, though areas that see stronger storms could get up to an inch — which could cause flooding.

“If we see that whole fall in an hour or less, that would cause some flash flooding,” Stessman said.

Conditions should begin to dry out into the weekend, though scattered storms remain a possibility.

Dry October

October has a reputation for being a very dry month in Las Vegas. The last time Harry Reid International Airport recorded rain in October was 2023, at 0.13 inches on Oct. 1. The airport gets 0.32 inches during an average October.

So far in 2025, the airport has recorded 2.33 inches of rain, 0.83 inches below normal. An average calendar year is 4.19 inches.

In August 2023, the remnants from Hurricane Hilary wreaked havoc on parts of the valley and surrounding mountains. It forced the closure of Earl B. Lundy Elementary School on Mount Charleston, which recently reopened.

2 day forecast

Friday: High 82, scattered thunderstorms

Saturday: High 85, possible showers

2025 rain events

Sept. 18: The valley’s long dry streak ends, thanks to remnants from Tropical Storm Mario.

July 18: A few monsoon storms soaked parts of the valley.

July 3: Some showers fell across the area but a strong dust storm caused widespread power outages in the east valley.

June 5: In a rare event for June, showers caused a few disruptions across the valley.

May 6: An “exceptionally rare” May storm shattered rain records.

March 17: Strong winds and a few showers swept through the valley on St. Patrick’s Day.

March 5: A Pacific storm brought light rain to parts of the valley. The nearby mountains saw snow.

